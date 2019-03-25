Dr. Mark Maida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Maida, MD
Dr. Mark Maida, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Patient Preferred Dermatology3772 Katella Ave Ste 206, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 430-4294
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Maida is a good communicator , and seems to be able to treat most rashes and skin problems.
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1144378175
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Dr. Maida has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maida has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Maida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.