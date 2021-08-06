Dr. Magulac has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Magulac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Magulac, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.
Dr. Magulac works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mark Magulac MD A Professional Corp.11440 W Bernardo Ct Ste 300, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (858) 487-3330Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magulac?
Dr. Magulac has been a blessing to me as well as my sister and her family. He’s simply amazing. I have Major Depressive Disorder, and with the meds he’s prescribed, it’s truly helped. Additionally, he does wonders for my nephew who has Autism. He’s awesome!
About Dr. Mark Magulac, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1427085661
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magulac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magulac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magulac works at
Dr. Magulac has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magulac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Magulac. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magulac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magulac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magulac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.