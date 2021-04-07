See All Neurosurgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Mark Magner, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Magner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.

Dr. Magner works at Caity A Burke in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Blue Ash, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Christ Hospital
    2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 (513) 792-7443
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    The Christ Hospital Physician - Spine Surgery
    9250 Blue Ash Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 (513) 792-7445
    The Christ Hospital Physicians - Neurosurgery
    2123 Auburn Ave # 231, Cincinnati, OH 45219 (513) 792-7443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lutheran Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 07, 2021
    I would highly recommend Dr. Magner!!!! He is a great person to talk to. He was very open and how he described my symptoms and procedure to me, was great. After my surgery, he was always there for me to talk to and ask questions. Absolutely amazing
    Kevin — Apr 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Magner, MD

    Neurosurgery
    13 years of experience
    English
    1851525497
    Education & Certifications

    University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
    UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Miami University
    Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Magner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Magner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Magner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Magner has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Magner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

