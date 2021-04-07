Overview

Dr. Mark Magner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.



Dr. Magner works at Caity A Burke in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Blue Ash, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.