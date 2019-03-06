Dr. Mark Maffet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maffet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Maffet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Maffet, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
Houston Methodist16811 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 690-4678Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
excellent ...no issues at all...
About Dr. Mark Maffet, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1639259039
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic - Los Angeles
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
