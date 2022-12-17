See All Podiatric Surgeons in Allentown, PA
Dr. Mark Maehrer, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (64)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Maehrer, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.

Dr. Maehrer works at OAA Orthopaedic Specialists in Allentown, PA with other offices in New Tripoli, PA, Bethlehem, PA and Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OAA Orthopaedic Specialists
    250 Cetronia Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 973-6200
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    OAA Orthopaedic Specialists
    7096 Decatur St, New Tripoli, PA 18066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 868-6353
  3. 3
    OAA Orthopaedic Specialists - Westgate
    2045 Westgate Dr # 101, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 868-6353
  4. 4
    Easton
    3735 Easton Nazareth Hwy Ste 302A, Easton, PA 18045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 868-6353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Maehrer, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811941636
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College Hospital Buck's County
    Internship
    • Philadelphia Veteran's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Muhlenberg College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Maehrer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maehrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maehrer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maehrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maehrer has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maehrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Maehrer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maehrer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maehrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maehrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

