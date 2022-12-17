Dr. Mark Maehrer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maehrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Maehrer, DPM
Dr. Mark Maehrer, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
OAA Orthopaedic Specialists250 Cetronia Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 973-6200Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
OAA Orthopaedic Specialists7096 Decatur St, New Tripoli, PA 18066 Directions (610) 868-6353
OAA Orthopaedic Specialists - Westgate2045 Westgate Dr # 101, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 868-6353
Easton3735 Easton Nazareth Hwy Ste 302A, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 868-6353
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Always a pleasure to go for my appointment!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Medical College Hospital Buck's County
- Philadelphia Veteran's Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Muhlenberg College
Dr. Maehrer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maehrer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maehrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maehrer has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maehrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Maehrer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maehrer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maehrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maehrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.