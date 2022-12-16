Dr. Mark Mackey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Mackey, MD
Dr. Mark Mackey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
DMC Specialists in Orthopedic Surgery - Commerce Township1 William Carls Dr Ste 120, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 937-4947
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Last post op visit. All questions & next steps were discussed. I feel very comfortable with all decisions that we agreed upon.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1003890187
- Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Orthopedic Surgery
