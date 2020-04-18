Overview

Dr. Mark Lyons, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Lyons works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

