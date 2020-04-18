Dr. Mark Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lyons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Lyons, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Lyons works at
Locations
-
1
Scottsdale - Neurology13400 E Shea Blvd # AZ85259, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 550-8891
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyons?
I was in excruciating pain from a ruptured disk at L 4-5, Dr. Lyons was thorough in his explanation about the procedure, and performed my surgery perfectly. He literally gave me my sanity and life back. It's really amazing being strechered into the hospital-couldn't walk, have surgery, walk-out hours after the surgery and pain free!
About Dr. Mark Lyons, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1740265370
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin/St Mary's Hosp
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lyons using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons works at
Dr. Lyons has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.