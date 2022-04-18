Overview

Dr. Mark Lybik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.



Dr. Lybik works at Gastro Health in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.