Overview

Dr. Mark Luker, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center, Grand River Medical Center and Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Luker works at SCL Health Medical Group in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.