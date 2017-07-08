Dr. Mark Ludwig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludwig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ludwig, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Ludwig, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Missouri Baptist Medical Center3015 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-4810Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very concerned Doctor. He lets you know what has to be done and if you listen to him you will heal fast. But if your like me and a little stubborn and not listen you will be coming back to him. He then will tell you that if you don't listen you could loose a toe or even worse a leg. I love the way he talks to you so you know he cares a lot for his patience. I would recommend him to anyone who needs help with healing. My big bad problem is that I have diabetes,
About Dr. Mark Ludwig, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1841220498
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Ludwig works at
