Dr. Luciano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Luciano, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Luciano, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Luciano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-2259
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luciano?
We spent two years of visits to Duke, Cleveland Clinic before getting a definitive diagnosis of my wife's neurological problems from Dr Luciano. He is the chief of cerebral fluid disorders at Hopkins and a world-renowed expert. He was attentive, spent a long time listening and explaining what surgery entailed. Subsequently he headed up a team of surgeons who successfuly installed a shunt deep in her brain to treat NPH. Aftercare was equally attentive and remains so two years later. We live in another state but he made himself available by phone. His immediate medical staff share his great qualities.
About Dr. Mark Luciano, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1225093727
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luciano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luciano works at
Dr. Luciano has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luciano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Luciano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luciano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.