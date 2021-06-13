Dr. Mark Lucarelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucarelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lucarelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Lucarelli, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.
Dr. Lucarelli works at
Locations
-
1
Diabetes Renal Geriatrics Clinics2880 University Ave, Madison, WI 53705 Directions (608) 263-7171
-
2
Transformations2349 Deming Way, Middleton, WI 53562 Directions (866) 447-9990
-
3
University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation7019 Rote Rd Ste 101, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 399-1141
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lucarelli?
Dr. Lucarelli was an excellent doctor. He took the time to explain everything to me before the surgery, and even spoke to me during surgery to let me know what was happening at the time. Post Op follow up was outstanding also. I couldn't have picked a better doctor to do my ectropion eye repair. Even his office staff at the Rockford office was outstanding. The best doctor's experience I've ever had. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Mark Lucarelli, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992771034
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinics
- Mass Eye and Ear Infirm, Harvard Medical School
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- University Of Dayton (Chemistry), Summa Cum Laude, Dayton, Oh
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucarelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucarelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucarelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucarelli works at
Dr. Lucarelli has seen patients for Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucarelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lucarelli speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucarelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucarelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucarelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.