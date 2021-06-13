See All Ophthalmologists in Madison, WI
Dr. Mark Lucarelli, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Lucarelli, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.

Dr. Lucarelli works at Kremer Eye Center in Madison, WI with other offices in Middleton, WI and Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Diabetes Renal Geriatrics Clinics
    2880 University Ave, Madison, WI 53705 (608) 263-7171
    Transformations
    2349 Deming Way, Middleton, WI 53562 (866) 447-9990
    University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation
    7019 Rote Rd Ste 101, Rockford, IL 61107 (815) 399-1141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  UW Health University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Bell's Palsy
Blocked Tear Duct
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 13, 2021
    Dr. Lucarelli was an excellent doctor. He took the time to explain everything to me before the surgery, and even spoke to me during surgery to let me know what was happening at the time. Post Op follow up was outstanding also. I couldn't have picked a better doctor to do my ectropion eye repair. Even his office staff at the Rockford office was outstanding. The best doctor's experience I've ever had. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
    About Dr. Mark Lucarelli, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinics
    Residency
    • Mass Eye and Ear Infirm, Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Dayton (Chemistry), Summa Cum Laude, Dayton, Oh
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Lucarelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucarelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lucarelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lucarelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lucarelli has seen patients for Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucarelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucarelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucarelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucarelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

