Overview

Dr. Mark Luba, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.



Dr. Luba works at Iora with One Medical in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.