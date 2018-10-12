Dr. Mark Lovaas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovaas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lovaas, MD
Dr. Mark Lovaas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center3900 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3504
Park Nicollet Health Services 5400 Building5400 Excelsior Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3504
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I had breast cancer. The reconstruction took 3 steps and my final result is better than I looked before. He listened and worked with me. He's a true artist kind and compassionate. Fantastic
About Dr. Mark Lovaas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Lovaas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovaas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovaas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovaas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovaas.
