Dr. Mark Loury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Loury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Loury, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. Loury works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Otolaryngology and Audiology2001 S Shields St Ste E101, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Directions (970) 493-5334
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loury?
Fabulous when I broke my nose!
About Dr. Mark Loury, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003889353
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loury works at
Dr. Loury has seen patients for Ear Ache, Loss of Smell and-or Taste and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Loury speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Loury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.