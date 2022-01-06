Overview

Dr. Mark Loury, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.



Dr. Loury works at Advanced Otolaryngology in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Loss of Smell and-or Taste and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.