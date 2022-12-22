Overview

Dr. Mark Lorenz, MD is an Audiology in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Audiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Alaska Native Medical Center, Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Lorenz works at ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.