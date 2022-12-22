Dr. Mark Lorenz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lorenz, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Lorenz, MD is an Audiology in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Audiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Alaska Native Medical Center, Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Lorenz works at
Locations
-
1
ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat3841 Piper St, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 523-6673Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Native Medical Center
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good follow-up from surgery and listened to our concerns.
About Dr. Mark Lorenz, MD
- Audiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1174649784
Education & Certifications
- House Ear Clinic
- University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorenz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorenz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lorenz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lorenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
133 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorenz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorenz.
