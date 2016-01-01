Dr. Mark Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lopez, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Lopez, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
About Dr. Mark Lopez, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053420257
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wi/Froedtert Hospital|University Miami/Jacksonville Mem Hospital
- Valley Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lopez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.