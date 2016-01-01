See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Mark Lopez, MD

Emergency Medicine
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Mark Lopez, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Lopez works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Detoxification Evaluation
Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm
Detoxification Evaluation
Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism

  • Emergency Medicine
  • 29 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1053420257
  • Med College Wi/Froedtert Hospital|University Miami/Jacksonville Mem Hospital
  • Valley Med Center
  • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Augusta University Medical Center

Dr. Mark Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lopez works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Lopez’s profile.

Dr. Lopez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

