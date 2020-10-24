Dr. Mark Lopatin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopatin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lopatin, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Lopatin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Lopatin works at
Locations
1
Rheumatic Disease Associates Ltd.2360 MARYLAND RD, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions (215) 657-6776Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
2
Rheumatic Disease Associates599 W State St Ste 310, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (267) 893-6780Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
3
Langhorne Office1717 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 101, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 657-6776Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopatin?
I've been seeing Dr. Lopatin for 15 years this month. Today was my last appointment with him since he is retiring. I walked in his office 15 years ago hunched over and in a lot of pain. I couldn't even make a fist. Being under Dr. Lopatin's care I am now walking upright, sleeping at night and able to make a fist. I'm sure there Doctor I get after will be as good as him. Have a happy and long retirement, Doctor and thank you very much.
About Dr. Mark Lopatin, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1407852379
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Med Coll Penn
- University of Pennsylvania
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopatin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopatin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopatin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopatin has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopatin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopatin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopatin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopatin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopatin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.