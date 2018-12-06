Overview

Dr. Mark Loomus, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, University of Toledo Medical Center and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Loomus works at ProMedica Physicians Adult Neurology in Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.