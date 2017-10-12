Dr. Lokitus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Lokitus, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Lokitus, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.
They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Cocaine Addiction and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1342 Colonial Blvd Ste K102, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 275-7440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lokitus is a very caring doctor. He knows the type of meds that should be given to his patients. His office manger Cheryl is a blessing she is so kind and ready to listen. The best office doctor & staff ever.
About Dr. Mark Lokitus, DO
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1902886310
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
