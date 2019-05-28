Dr. Mark Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Logan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Logan, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Logan works at
Locations
Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA215 Pesetas Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-7535
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Logan for 10 years plus. Quite maybe shy demeanor but is always thorough in his exams with me. Nothing but praise for him!
About Dr. Mark Logan, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1902819964
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- UC-Irvine Med Ctr
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Logan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Logan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Logan has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Hives and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Logan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.