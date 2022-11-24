Overview

Dr. Mark Logan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Logan works at Midwest ENT in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Ear Tube Placement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.