Dr. Mark Lockett, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Med University Sc College Of Med
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- General Surgery
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Lockett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lockett using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lockett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lockett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lockett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.