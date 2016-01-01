Overview

Dr. Mark Locke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Locke works at Prisma Health Orthopedics in Columbia, SC with other offices in Lexington, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.