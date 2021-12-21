Dr. Mark Litwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Litwin, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Litwin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
Westwood Urology200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 946-0550
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Do not believe the one star review. It is wrong! Dr. Litwin, while not my primary caregiver, referred me to the doctor who saved my life. Go meet him.
About Dr. Mark Litwin, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard U
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
