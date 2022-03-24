Dr. Mark Littlejohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Littlejohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Littlejohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Littlejohn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Plano and Methodist McKinney Hospital.
Dr. Littlejohn works at
Locations
Collin County ENT8380 Warren Pkwy Ste 504, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 596-4005
Collin County ENT8080 Independence Pkwy Ste 255, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (972) 596-4005
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly and great doctor and able to help address my concerns quickly
About Dr. Mark Littlejohn, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1932176252
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University Tex Med Br
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Littlejohn works at
