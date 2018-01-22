Overview

Dr. Mark Little, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenwood, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Newberry County Memorial Hospital and Self Regional Healthcare.



Dr. Little works at Family Healthcare Newberry in Greenwood, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.