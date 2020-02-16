Overview

Dr. Mark Lister, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Metropolitan Hospital Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Lister works at Eichler Surgeye Center in Belleville, NJ with other offices in Union, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Corneal Ulcer and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.