Overview

Dr. Mark Liss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.