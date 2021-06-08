Dr. Mark Liss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Liss, MD
Dr. Mark Liss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 140 Lockwood Ave Ste 318, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 633-0951
New Rochelle- Neurology20 Cedar St Fl 3, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 534-5120
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Many years with Dr. Mark Liss. Great doctor with excellent work ethics; Sad to see he closing on retirement.
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
