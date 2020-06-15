Dr. Mark Lipton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lipton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Lipton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Lipton works at
Locations
New York Medical Associates551 Madison Ave Ste 701, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 570-2077
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent physician. Dr Lipton is highly organized, well-informed and caring. I have needed his help in emergency situations and he is very responsive on weekends and holidays. He goes above and beyond.
About Dr. Mark Lipton, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1487723375
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipton works at
Dr. Lipton has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipton.
