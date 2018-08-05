Dr. Mark Lipham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lipham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Lipham, MD is a Pulmonologist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Acute Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 105 DOCTORS DR, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 832-0012
Hospital Affiliations
- Higgins General Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lipham has treated me for years for anything he could. He would send me to another specialist when needed. He is a good doctor and I trust him with my life. His staff is awesome also. Thank you Dr Lipham for all you do.
About Dr. Mark Lipham, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1437192697
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
