Dr. Mark Liong, MD

Nephrology
3 (1)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Liong, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Knapp Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.

Dr. Liong works at South Texas Kidney Specialists in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Texas Kidney Specialists P.A.
    1901 S 1st St Ste 600, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 631-6136

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
  • Knapp Medical Center
  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital
  • South Texas Health System Edinburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mark Liong, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346422078
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Liong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liong works at South Texas Kidney Specialists in McAllen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Liong’s profile.

    Dr. Liong has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Liong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

