Dr. Mark Lindsay, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Lindsay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
Locations
Lindsay Eye Care2725 E 29th St, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 776-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Every year I receive a very thorough exam from Dr. Lindsay. His staff is experienced and top notch.
About Dr. Mark Lindsay, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindsay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
