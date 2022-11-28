Dr. Mark Liker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Liker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Liker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Keck Hospital of USC, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Neurosurgical Associates of California25751 McBean Pkwy Ste 305, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 799-2542
Bakersfield, CA500 Old River Rd Ste 205, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 367-9782
Santa Clarita (Free onsite parking)23929 McBean Pkwy Ste 215, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 799-2542Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
USC Medical Center Neurosurgery1520 San Pablo St Ste 3800, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5720
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I would give him an a+ from my first visit to my last. Unfortunately, I am going to have another surgery on my spine (back? I think)and I’m unable to have him for my surgery. I trust him 100+!
About Dr. Mark Liker, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- University Of Southern California Lac and Usc-Neurological Surgery
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Princeton University
Dr. Liker has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liker speaks Spanish.
