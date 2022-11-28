See All Neurosurgeons in Valencia, CA
Dr. Mark Liker, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (93)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Liker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Keck Hospital of USC, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Liker works at Neurosurgical Associates of Los Angeles in Valencia, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Associates of California
    25751 McBean Pkwy Ste 305, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 799-2542
  2. 2
    Bakersfield, CA
    500 Old River Rd Ste 205, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 367-9782
  3. 3
    Santa Clarita (Free onsite parking)
    23929 McBean Pkwy Ste 215, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 799-2542
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    USC Medical Center Neurosurgery
    1520 San Pablo St Ste 3800, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 442-5720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Nov 28, 2022
    I would give him an a+ from my first visit to my last. Unfortunately, I am going to have another surgery on my spine (back? I think)and I’m unable to have him for my surgery. I trust him 100+!
    — Nov 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mark Liker, MD
    About Dr. Mark Liker, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407806292
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Southern California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Southern California Lac and Usc-Neurological Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Undergraduate School

