Dr. Mark Liker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Keck Hospital of USC, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Liker works at Neurosurgical Associates of Los Angeles in Valencia, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.