Dr. Mark Lijewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lijewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lijewski, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Lijewski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Virginia
Dr. Lijewski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Gastroenterology - Spartanburg853 N Church St Ste 620, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 573-7511Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Gastroenterology - Pelham2755 S Highway 14 Ste 2100, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 849-9140
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lijewski?
Dr. Lijewski is a very caring doctor. He takes his time with my husband. His bedside manner is excellent. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Mark Lijewski, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1487625471
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia
- Medical College of Virginia
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lijewski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lijewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lijewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lijewski works at
Dr. Lijewski has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lijewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lijewski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lijewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lijewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lijewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.