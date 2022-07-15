Dr. Mark Lieb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lieb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Lieb, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Lieb works at
Locations
1
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
2
Mount Kisco Medical Group110 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
3
Northern Westchester Hospital400 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 666-1003
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lieb is an extremely thoughtful and thorough cardiologist. He provided ample time to discuss my heart health and my concerns. He is positive and emphatic and I highly recommend him
About Dr. Mark Lieb, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
