Dr. Mark Licht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Licht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Licht, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Licht, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.
Dr. Licht works at
Locations
-
1
Boca Clinic7280 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 305, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 203-6626
-
2
North Brevard Medical Support Inc825 Century Medical Dr Ste B, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Parrish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Licht?
What a wonderful Doctor. Made me feel at ease. I will not go anywhere else as long as he is in Titusville. Can’t say enough great things about him.
About Dr. Mark Licht, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1306841473
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Licht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Licht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Licht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Licht works at
Dr. Licht has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Licht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Licht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Licht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Licht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Licht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.