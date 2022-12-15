Overview

Dr. Mark Liberman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Liberman works at Champaign Dental Group in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Lipomas and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.