Dr. Mark Libassi, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Libassi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Libassi works at Saint Mary's Medical Center in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stmarymedicalcentre
    1201 Langhorne Newtown Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 710-2196
    St. Mary Surgical Associates Langhorne
    1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 225, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 710-6613
    Wissahickon Orthopaedic Specialists P.c.
    8815 Germantown Ave Ste 22, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 836-5120
    Northeast Surgical Associates at Torresdale
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 235, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 612-5001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Lipomas
Abdominal Pain
Treatment frequency



Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 18, 2021
    I absolutely LOVE Dr Libassi! I was so sick when I first was diagnosed with diverticulitis in the ER that I had already had an access that had blown a whole through my gut...The grace of God and the wisdom and skill of Dr Libassi is what saved my life and the surgery was right before my only sons wedding and he fixed me and most importantly to me...I didn't need a colostomy bag!!! I believe that he genuinely cared about my health and the outcome as if I was his own family! ? Best Doctor Ever!!
    Donna K — Jan 18, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Libassi, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • 1215967682
    Education & Certifications

    • Lehigh Valley Hospital
    • Med College Penn
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
