Dr. Mark Libassi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Libassi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Stmarymedicalcentre1201 Langhorne Newtown Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 710-2196
St. Mary Surgical Associates Langhorne1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 225, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 710-6613
Wissahickon Orthopaedic Specialists P.c.8815 Germantown Ave Ste 22, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Directions (215) 836-5120
Northeast Surgical Associates at Torresdale3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 235, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 612-5001
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely LOVE Dr Libassi! I was so sick when I first was diagnosed with diverticulitis in the ER that I had already had an access that had blown a whole through my gut...The grace of God and the wisdom and skill of Dr Libassi is what saved my life and the surgery was right before my only sons wedding and he fixed me and most importantly to me...I didn't need a colostomy bag!!! I believe that he genuinely cared about my health and the outcome as if I was his own family! ? Best Doctor Ever!!
About Dr. Mark Libassi, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1215967682
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Med College Penn
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
