Dr. Mark Leyngold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leyngold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Leyngold, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Leyngold, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from FLORIDA COMMUNITY COLLEGE AT JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Leyngold works at
Locations
-
1
Uf Health Shands Hospital1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 265-7999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Leyngold Institute for Plastic Surgery3015 E Goldstone Dr Ste 130, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 900-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leyngold?
Dr. Leyngold conducted multiple (5) plastic surgery procedures on me in the last year. I have found him to be personally and professionally highly skilled; I would recommend him to anyone seeking plastic surgery in the Gainesville area. His expertise is, in my opinion, beyond reproach. In addition, his staff is kind, courteous, and caring. I give Five Stars to the entire team without hesitation!
About Dr. Mark Leyngold, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1093839003
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA COMMUNITY COLLEGE AT JACKSONVILLE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leyngold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leyngold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leyngold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leyngold works at
Dr. Leyngold has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leyngold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Leyngold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leyngold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leyngold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leyngold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.