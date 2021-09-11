See All Neurosurgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Mark Levy, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mark Levy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Levy works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Brain & Spine Institute
    1510 E Herndon Ave Ste 230, Fresno, CA 93720

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon

Sep 11, 2021
Dr. Levy saved my spine when it was crushed in a serious fall. I have required numerous surgeries. I trust no one else to do them. He is a top surgeon and genuinely fine person.
— Sep 11, 2021
About Dr. Mark Levy, MD

  Neurosurgery
  30 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1548243389
Education & Certifications

  U/Nc Hsps|U/south Fl Program
  Emory
  Emory University Program
  Emory University School of Medicine
  Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations

  Saint Agnes Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Levy has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

38 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

