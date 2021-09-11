Dr. Mark Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Levy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Levy works at
Locations
-
1
Brain & Spine Institute1510 E Herndon Ave Ste 230, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 450-2225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?
Dr. Levy saved my spine when it was crushed in a serious fall. I have required numerous surgeries. I trust no one else to do them. He is a top surgeon and genuinely fine person.
About Dr. Mark Levy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1548243389
Education & Certifications
- U/Nc Hsps|U/south Fl Program
- Emory
- Emory University Program
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Levy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.