Dr. Mark Levy, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Mark Levy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Levy works at Associated Internal Medicine Physicians, S.C. in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Associated Internal Medicine Physicians, S.C.
    4959 Golf Rd, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 239-8513
    Monday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:15pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Iodine Deficiency
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Iodine Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Iodine Deficiency
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Heart Beat
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Alzheimer's Disease
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Autonomic Disorders
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bone Disorders
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Disorders
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophageal Diseases
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Infections
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Cystitis
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Knee Disorders
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Disease
Purpura
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach Diseases
Stye
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thrombosis
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Ulcer
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicose Eczema
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 05, 2022
    Never had any issues with Dr Levy or his staff. They have been attentive since I've been a patient 4 years ago. Detailed with all my lab results and always willing to take time and explain any issues or concerns.
    About Dr. Mark Levy, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255433728
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital
    Internship
    • University Hosp University of Cincinnati
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levy works at Associated Internal Medicine Physicians, S.C. in Skokie, IL. View the full address on Dr. Levy’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

