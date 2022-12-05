Dr. Mark Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- IL
- Skokie
- Dr. Mark Levy, MD
Dr. Mark Levy, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Levy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Levy works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Internal Medicine Physicians, S.C.4959 Golf Rd, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (708) 239-8513Monday11:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:15pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Heart Beat
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Fungal Infections
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Infections
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Varicose Eczema
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?
Never had any issues with Dr Levy or his staff. They have been attentive since I've been a patient 4 years ago. Detailed with all my lab results and always willing to take time and explain any issues or concerns.
About Dr. Mark Levy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1255433728
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Hosp University of Cincinnati
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.