Dr. Mark Levy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Levy works at Virginia Mason Issaquah Medical Center in Issaquah, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

