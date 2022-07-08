Overview

Dr. Mark Levitan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Health Science Center At Brooklyn State University Of New York and is affiliated with Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Levitan works at Waco Heart & Vascular in Waco, TX with other offices in Austin, TX, Round Rock, TX, Killeen, TX, San Marcos, TX and Marble Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.