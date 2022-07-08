Dr. Mark Levitan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Levitan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Health Science Center At Brooklyn State University Of New York and is affiliated with Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.
Waco Eye Associates321 Richland West Cir, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (512) 451-0103Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Austin Retina Associates801 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 451-0103
Austin Retina Round Rock Office171 Deep Wood Dr Ste 105, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 451-0103
South Austin Office4207 James Casey St Ste 301, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 451-0103
Eye Clinic of Killeen2301 Clear Creek Rd Ste 106, Killeen, TX 76549 Directions (512) 451-0103Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Central Texas Eye Center1300 Wonder World Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 451-0103
David Weber Office2006 N US HIGHWAY 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (512) 451-0103
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent
About Dr. Mark Levitan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Interfaith Med Ctr
- Health Science Center At Brooklyn State University Of New York
- Brooklyn College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Levitan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levitan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levitan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levitan has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levitan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levitan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.