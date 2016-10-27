Overview

Dr. Mark Levinson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Levinson works at Urology Clinic Of Winchester in Winchester, VA with other offices in Front Royal, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.