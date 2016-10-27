Dr. Mark Levinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Levinson, MD
Dr. Mark Levinson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.
Urology Clinic of Winchester PC1712 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions
- 2 351 Valley Health Way # 200, Front Royal, VA 22630 Directions (540) 636-0627
D.b.a Warren Multi-specialty Clinic1077 N Shenandoah Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630 Directions (540) 622-2205
Hospital Affiliations
- Hampshire Memorial Hospital
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Winchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I would highly recommend Dr. Levinson. He was prompt, very thorough and professional .. made me feel very comfortable. He wasn't rushed and took the time to answer all of my questions. This guy gets an A+
About Dr. Mark Levinson, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Levinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levinson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levinson speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinson.
