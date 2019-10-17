Overview

Dr. Mark Levin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Levin works at Nevada Vein & Vascular in Reno, NV with other offices in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.