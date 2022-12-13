See All Otolaryngologists in Saratoga Springs, NY
Dr. Mark Levenson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Levenson, MD

Sinus Surgery
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Levenson, MD is a Sinus Surgery Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Sinus Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.

Dr. Levenson works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Ear, Nose & Throat in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Ear, Nose & Throat
    3050 Route 50 # 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 587-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saratoga Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection
Vertigo
Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Deafness Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Glomus Tympanicum Tumor Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Disease and Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ossicular Malformations, Familial Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Levenson?

    Dec 13, 2022
    I had almost no hearing whatsoever in my right ear for over 30 years. My hearing went back to completely normal in less than 3 weeks after Dr. Levenson performed Stapedectomy Ear Surgery. It was absolutely amazing not to have to ask people to repeat what they said, and it was also quite interesting to hear what my voice in stereo sounded like. The surgery was completely painless for me. I didn't use any pain relievers during the healing process. I can't believe how sensitive my hearing is now. Piano playing has really toned down quite a bit when I realized how loud I was playing just to hear the music.
    Peter Richard — Dec 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Levenson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Levenson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Levenson to family and friends

    Dr. Levenson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Levenson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Levenson, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Levenson, MD

    Specialties
    • Sinus Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669434924
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye Ear Hosp
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Levenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levenson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levenson works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Ear, Nose & Throat in Saratoga Springs, NY. View the full address on Dr. Levenson’s profile.

    Dr. Levenson has seen patients for Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Levenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Levenson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.