Dr. Mark Levandovsky, MD
Dr. Mark Levandovsky, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Platte Valley Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Preventive Medicine and Cancer Care1211 S Parker Rd Ste 200, Denver, CO 80231 Directions (303) 337-2210
- Platte Valley Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- We do not accept health insurance
I will begin by saying "Thank You Dr. Levandovsky!" I do not have cancer but was seeking a medical concierge to help navigate our broken health system. He graciously took my case even though it was, at the time, outside of his box- although I have quickly realized that he does not practice in a "box" but rather openly within a wide vector of colleagues and specialists. He has given me hope that with compassion, understanding, superb medical knowledge, and commitment to finding resources and answers for complex medical cases- a person can find and maintain a long healthy life! My hope is that other medical professionals can learn from this fabulous doctor and human being.
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- Cornell U Med Coll-Meml Sloan Kettering Canc Ctr
- Uc-Davis
- Univ Of Ca
Dr. Levandovsky speaks Russian and Spanish.
