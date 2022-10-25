Overview

Dr. Mark Lessner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Lessner works at Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Frisco, TX with other offices in Allen, TX, Coppell, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.