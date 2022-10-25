Dr. Mark Lessner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lessner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lessner, MD
Dr. Mark Lessner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.
Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine P.A.14660 State Highway 121 Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (214) 705-6611
North Texas Orthopaedic & Spine955 Garden Park Dr # 200, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (214) 592-9955
Coppell Family Medical Center580 S Denton Tap Rd Ste 123, Coppell, TX 75019 Directions (214) 592-9955
North Texas Orthopedic & Spine6130 W Parker Rd Ste 516 # Mob, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 592-9955
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Wellington Orthopaedics, University Of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Oh
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Ks
- Texas Technical University
- Orthopedic Surgery
