Dr. Mark Leslie, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Leslie, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Leslie works at Hand Surgery Northern Michigan in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Traverse Bay Hand Therapy Plc.
    701 W Front St Ste 100, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 935-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
  • Munson Medical Center
  • Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 23, 2018
    Expectional physician ~ both personally caring for my family members and also involvement in the community. Really listens, and excels at assessing, explaining and implementing treatment with patient, not just to patient. Explaining and offering possible options in easy to understand, positive way. Lifelong learner ~ received new at the time surgery on broken elbow tip with incision and screw, so currently over 25 years later, this arm is in same, possibly better shape than arm w/out surgery.
    Sharon S. in Williamsburg — Jul 23, 2018
    About Dr. Mark Leslie, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    42 years of experience
    English, French
    1992701460
    Education & Certifications

    Tufts University
    Southwestern Michigan Area Health Education Center
    Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Leslie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leslie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leslie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leslie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leslie works at Hand Surgery Northern Michigan in Traverse City, MI. View the full address on Dr. Leslie’s profile.

    Dr. Leslie has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leslie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Leslie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leslie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leslie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leslie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

